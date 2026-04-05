2026 Warner T. Koiter Medal – Professor David Steigmann

The Executive Committee of the ASME Applied Mechanics Division is pleased to congratulate Professor David Steigmann, Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the University of California at Berkeley, as the recipient of the 2026 Warner T. Koiter Medal. This award, which includes a medal, a certificate, and an honorarium, will be presented at the AMD Honors and Awards Banquet, during the 2026 ASME International Mechanical Engineering Congress and Exposition (IMECE 2026), to be held during November 8 – 12, 2026, at the Vancouver Convention Centre, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

The Warner T. Koiter Medal, established in 1996, is bestowed in recognition of distinguished contributions to the field of solid mechanics with special emphasis on the effective blending of theoretical and applied elements of the discipline, and on a high degree of leadership in the international solid mechanics community.

Professor Steigmann is being recognized for sustained and fundamental contributions to solid mechanics in the areas of surface elasticity, finite elasticity theory, and the rigorous and consistent derivation of Koiter’s shell theory from 3D elasticity theory.

Narayana R Aluru

Chair, ASME Applied Mechanics Division